e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 71 per cent less rains in Delhi in September so far

71 per cent less rains in Delhi in September so far

In August, Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall, the highest for the month in seven years.

delhi Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A laborer couple takes rest next to a sculpture as the sky fills up with heavy monsoon rain clouds in New Delhi.
A laborer couple takes rest next to a sculpture as the sky fills up with heavy monsoon rain clouds in New Delhi. (AP)
         

The national capital has recorded 71 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall so far against the normal of 72.6 mm this month.

The Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 72.6 mm -- a deficiency of 75 per cent. The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm rains against the 50-year average of 73.6 mm, according to IMD data.

In August, Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 594.6 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. The IMD also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the “initial days of October”.

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.  “According to the extended range forecast, monsoon rains will continue until September end. The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initial days of October,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

Earlier this year, the MeT department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

“The IMD revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years,” Srivastava said, adding that light to moderate rains are possible in Delhi-NCR from September 15.

tags
top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In