90% DU students not ready to give exams: teachers’ body

delhi

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:14 IST

Around 90% of Delhi University (DU) students said they are not prepared to appear for the university examinations citing a number of reasons, from not having materials to not having high-speed connectivity to attend online examinations, according to a survey by the varsity teachers’ association

The Covid-19 lockdown enforced since March 25 has affected the university’s examination schedule. On May 14, DU had announced that it may conduct open-book online examinations for final-year students if the Covid-19 situation prevented the regular pen-paper mode. Teachers and students have been opposing the decision citing lack of access to high-speed internet, devices like smartphones and laptops, intermittent electricity in remote areas, among others.

The survey, by Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), had over 51,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students as respondents, over 21,800 of whom were final year students. The university has 900,000 students.

According to the survey, over 85% students said they were not ready for an online open-book examination (OBE).

Over 70% of the respondents in the survey said they attended less than half of the online classes conducted on through video conferencing apps. Over 55% of the students did not have the reading material for the syllabus covered before the pandemic struck since they left their notes in Delhi while returning to their home town.

Sneha Sarah, a final year student of Hindu College and who is now in her home town of Kollam in Kerala, said, “I have to rely on online resources for learning since most of my books are in Delhi. Besides, we are not used to studying using our phones and laptops. The network receptivity in my area is poor. Many students, including me, have been under quarantine and we can’t even step out or go somewhere where the receptivity is better.”

While 50% students were able to access reading material sent to them by their teachers during the lockdown, nearly 12% said they did not receive any material while 38% said they weren’t able to access the e-learning material. The teachers’ body also plans to share these details with the Ministry of Human Resource Development and continue opposing the OBE mode.

Despite repeated calls and messages over the questions raised on online examination and their feasibility, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi could not be reached for comment.

According to the DUTA survey, over 80% of the students said they were unable to concentrate on their studies owing to the current pandemic. “The economic strain on families due to the Covid-19 crisis affects the students as well. Besides, students sometimes have to step outside their homes for better network reception. Around 74% study on their smartphones and this limits their comprehension as well,” said Abha Dev Habib, DUTA treasurer.

The teachers’ body also raised concerns over the differently-abled students and the university administration’s silence over how scribes would be arranged for such students. DUTA president Rajib Ray said, “We have been arguing that the OBE is a faulty method of examination as it discriminates against those without access to books, notes and online resources, encourages malpractice and penalizes honest students.” He also said that the decision should have been taken in consultation with the university’s statutory bodies and stakeholders.

A member of DU’s task force constituted to look into the academic challenges during the lockdown, requesting anonymity, said even if the lockdown ends, it would not be possible for students to come for regular pen-paper mode examination.

“Over 50% of our students are not from Delhi. There are concerns over whether they will manage to get tickets or not. Will they need to be quarantined after coming here or not? In such a scenario, online examination seems to be the only option. The recommendations for taking an average of previous semesters won’t work for final year students because foreign universities need to see what the students studied during the course. What will the students mention for this year?” the member said.