AAP and Congress to hold protests in support of Bharat Bandh

delhi

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:09 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)on Monday said it will hold a peaceful demonstration at the busy ITO intersection on Tuesday morning in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers against the Centre’s farm laws.

The Congress also said it will organise sit-in protests in each of the capital’s 70 assembly consistencies in solidarity with the national strike, adding that their protests will also begin from the ITO intersection.

Delhi’s AAP convenor and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai, on Monday, said, “Today, the farmers of our country are in distress. I want to appeal to all the citizens of India to support their demands and to extend their support to the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers tomorrow [Tuesday].”

The AAP leader later tweeted, “AAP to hold a peaceful demonstration on December 8 in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers at 11 AM at the ITO crossing of Delhi.”

The Congress’ workers will hold up placards to appeal to the public to demand a rollback of the farm laws and participate in the bandh in large numbers. They said they plan to gherao the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said, “We have been supporting the farmers’ cause, as they are our ‘annadata’ (someone who provides food). We have urged people to participate in the Bharat Bandh either by staying home or by helping them in any way they can. Party workers will be present at major traffic junctions across the city’s 70 assembly constituencies urging people to create pressure on the Centre to roll back farm laws. I will reach ITO at 9.30am to support their cause.”

He added that party functionaries have been visiting the various border points where kitchens have been set up to provide daily meals to the agitating farmers.

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said, “The central government is holding discussions with them, then what’s the point of this bandh? The Prime Minister has assured them that minimum support prices (MSP) will stay. This protest is being used by political parties for their own advantage.”