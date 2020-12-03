e-paper
Home / Delhi News / AAP, BJP lock horns over milk booth, fruit shops at public parks

AAP, BJP lock horns over milk booth, fruit shops at public parks

delhi Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday protested against a proposal of the south Delhi municipal corporation (SDMC) that aimed at allowing milk booths and fruit shops at several parks across the city.

While the AAP is at the helm of the government in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules the three municipal corporations.

“The BJP-ruled SDMC has come up with a plan to open milk and fruit shops at the parks of Delhi. The AAP believes that the intention behind this is to loot people through land grabbing and, therefore, we oppose this proposal. Delhi has enough milk booths and vegetable or fruit shops across the city. The BJP-ruled MCD has realised that their time is getting over, therefore, they are trying to allot land to their supporters. The BJP-ruled MCD does not pay a penny for the maintenance of these parks,” said AAP’s spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The BJP denied the allegations and hit back saying the AAP was making “frivolous” claims.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Saurabh Bhardwaj’s allegations on the proposal of small stalls in SDMC parks is frivolous. The proposal is related to small stalls in parks that will be operated only during park opening hours in mornings and evenings. It is a preliminary proposal which needs to be further deliberated on before a final decision is taken. At this stage, the proposal does not cover all parks but just one sample park in each of Delhi’s 272 municipal wards.”

