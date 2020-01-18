Delhi Elections 2020: AAP Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri joins Congress

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 02:15 IST

Days after being dropped from the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi Assembly candidates’ list, Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri on Saturday formally joined the Congress party. As he made his entry into the grand old party, Shastri alleged that the AAP had taken money to give ticket to another candidate. Shastri, along with a large number of followers, joined the party in the presence Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and Delhi party in-charge PC Chacko.

“We are welcoming our son back into the party. He left a high-paying job and came to politics, and this shows his dedication and desire to work for the people,” Chopra said.

The AAP did not respond to the allegations despite calls and text messages.

“I don’t have a problem if you (the AAP) do not give me a ticket. Give it to a party worker who has worked for the party,” Shastri said.

Shastri also said that AAP chief Kejriwal always refrained from commenting on important issues, and his silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), violence against students at the Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was “baffling”