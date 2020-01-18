e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Elections 2020: AAP Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri joins Congress

Delhi Elections 2020: AAP Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri joins Congress

Delhi Elections 2020: Shastri, along with a large number of followers, joined the party in the presence Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and Delhi party in-charge PC Chacko.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 19, 2020 02:15 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP MLA from Dwarka, Adarsh Shastri, joined the Congress on Saturday, flanked by the party’s Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra (left) and AICC in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko (right).
AAP MLA from Dwarka, Adarsh Shastri, joined the Congress on Saturday, flanked by the party’s Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra (left) and AICC in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko (right).
         

Days after being dropped from the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi Assembly candidates’ list, Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri on Saturday formally joined the Congress party. As he made his entry into the grand old party, Shastri alleged that the AAP had taken money to give ticket to another candidate. Shastri, along with a large number of followers, joined the party in the presence Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and Delhi party in-charge PC Chacko.

“We are welcoming our son back into the party. He left a high-paying job and came to politics, and this shows his dedication and desire to work for the people,” Chopra said.

The AAP did not respond to the allegations despite calls and text messages.

“I don’t have a problem if you (the AAP) do not give me a ticket. Give it to a party worker who has worked for the party,” Shastri said.

Shastri also said that AAP chief Kejriwal always refrained from commenting on important issues, and his silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), violence against students at the Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was “baffling”

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news