AAP government’s Iftar party on Monday

The Delhi government will host its annual Iftar party this Monday. The guest list includes all seven Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, the Lieutenant Governor, all MLAs, diplomats, judges and senior bureaucrats, senior government officials said on Thursday.

The Iftar is organised each year by the Urdu department which comes under the ministry of art,culture and tourism. The ministry comes under deputy chief Manish Sisodia. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest of the party, which is to be hosted at the Palika Services Officer’s Institute lawn in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, senior government officials said.

“All MLAs, MPs, L-G, leader of the Opposition, office bearers in the minority commission, diplomats and judges will be on the guest list. We are in the process of sending invites,” said Abhinandita Mathur, advisor to the deputy chief minister of Delhi on art, culture and tourism.

The Delhi government has been hosting Iftar party since 2015. But unlike its first Iftar party which had former vice president Hamid Ansari, then-Lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit in attendance, the previous one hosted in 2018 had only AAP leaders.

First Published: May 31, 2019 03:18 IST