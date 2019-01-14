AAP leader Raghav Chadha sounds poll bugle in south Delhi

With the general elections around three months away, Aam Aadmi Party’s South Delhi Lok Sabha pick Raghav Chadha on Sunday raised the poll pitch at Tughlakabad constituency accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of making efforts to “alter the Constitution”.

Chadha, who is the party’ south Delhi in-charge, slammed the BJP over several issues such as the upper-caste quota, mass voter deletion and an “anti-Purvanchali mentality” which, he said created an environment of fear among the people of Purvanchal.

At a Samvidhan Samman Sabha at Harkesh Nagar, Chadha accused the BJP of deleting 30 lakh names from Delhi’s voter lists.

The BJP denied the allegations. “The AAP is misleading people on the issue. According to the Election Commission, only 3.05 lakh names were removed between 2015 and 2018. Such voters were inactive. Despite multiple address verification attempts and public notices, the so called voters did not turn up,” said Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA from Rohini and leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

