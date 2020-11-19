e-paper
Home / Delhi News / AAP MLA Atishi writes to air quality panel, points to role of farm fires in Delhi’s pollution

AAP MLA Atishi writes to air quality panel, points to role of farm fires in Delhi’s pollution

delhi Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and legislator Atishi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, highlighting how stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana relates to the increase and decrease in pollution in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Atishi said instances of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana have come down to around 100 from 2,000-3,000, which has improved the air quality in Delhi.

“We want to appeal to the air quality commission, as well as the Supreme Court, to take a suo-moto cognisance of the matter and file cases of criminal negligence against the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, who have put the entire north India in a public health emergency,” Atishi said.

She said due to the “criminal negligence” of chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, the people of Delhi-NCR have been suffering for the last 1.5 months from pollution due to stubble burning.

Atishi said that on October 28, the central government got an ordinance signed by the President, and a commission for air quality management in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas was formed because, “it was noticed that there is a lack of a permanent, dedicated and participative mechanism that can adopt a collaborative and participatory approach involving all relevant central ministries, state governments and other stakeholders to tackle air pollution.”

Atishi said, “Today, I wrote a letter to the chairperson of the commission, showcasing the data regarding pollution in Delhi, how stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana relates to this, and how when the instances of stubble burning increase, the AQI of Delhi crosses 300 and how when the instances eventually decrease, the AQI of Delhi decreases. Therefore for the mandate of Delhi-NCR, it is extremely clear upon whom the onus of pollution in Delhi falls.”

