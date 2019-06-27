AAP MLA Sehrawat moves SC over disqualification

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear a petition filed by rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Devinder Sehrawat, seeking an urgent hearing against a disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi assembly speaker under the anti-defection law.

Sehrawat, who is an MLA from Bijwasan, joined the BJP just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai. They initially told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, to approach the Delhi high court. Later, the bench asked Sorabjee to mention the matter before it on Thursday.

The Delhi assembly secretariat had also issued a notice to rebel AAP MLA Anil Bajpai who also joined the BJP.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 05:16 IST