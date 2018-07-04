AAP vs Centre LIVE: L-G has no independent decision-making powers, says Supreme Court

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra pronounced its verdict on the state government’s tussle with the Centre over administrative control and governance of the national capital on Wednesday.

On December 6 last year, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on appeals filed by the Arvind Kejriwal government against a Delhi high court judgment declaring the lieutenant governor (LG) as the sole administrator of the capital. Hearing in the matter continued for a month before it was finally wrapped up.

Both the Centre, with the L-G at the helm, and the Delhi government have been locked in a bitter power tussle ever since the AAP swept to power in Delhi in 2015.

Here are the live updates:

11:17 AM IST L-G must remember elected govt answerable to people: SC L-G must remember the elected government is answerable to the people. Governance will come to a standstill if every decision is referred to the President, says Supreme Court.





11:15 AM IST L-G has no independent authority to take decisions: SC L-G has no independent authority to take decisions except where he acts as a quasi-judicial or judicial authority, says Supreme Court.





11:13 AM IST Role of L-G not to supplant Constitution but to make it workable: SC Aid and advice of the council of ministers under the constitution had to be construed as L-G is bound. The role of L-G is not to supplant the constitution but to make it workable, says Supreme Court.





11:10 AM IST L-G has no independent decision-making powers: SC L-G has no independent decision-making powers. He is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers , says Supreme Court.





11:07 AM IST Neither the state nor the L-G should feel they are lionised: SC Neither the state nor the L-G should feel they are lionised. They must realise they are serving Constitutional obligations, says Supreme Court.





11:05 AM IST Delhi govt cannot make laws on issues exclusively with Parliament: SC Parliament can make laws on subjects in the concurrent list. However, the Delhi government cannot make laws on the issues that are exclusively with the parliament, says SC.





11:01 AM IST L-G must not mechanically refer every matter to president: SC “L-G must not mechanically refer every matter to the president. Must apply his mind before doing so. Respect needs to be given to the representative government. L-G can make a reference to the president only on exceptional cases. It cannot be a general rule,” says SC.





10:59 AM IST L-G must work harmoniously with state: CJI Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra says, “The L-G must work harmoniously with the state, the L-G and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned.”





10:55 AM IST L-G is administrative head, should not act as obstructionist: SC “The L-G is the administrative head, doesn’t mean he should act as an obstructionist. Being an administrative head the L-G needs to be informed about all the decisions taken by the council of ministers. But that doesn’t mean his concurrence is required,” says Supreme Court.





10:49 AM IST Delhi cannot be given the status of state: SC CJI Dipak Misra says Delhi cannot be given the status of a state in view of an earlier nine-judge judgment.



