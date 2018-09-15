ACB arrests Delhi Jal Board official for accepting bribe

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the Delhi Police on Friday arrested the reader of a city court judge for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman.

The man was identified as Rajender Gautam, reader to a special metropolitan magistrate of the Delhi Jal Board.

Deputy commissioner of police (ACB) RK Singh said Gautam was caught red-handed accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant Chameli Devi, a resident of Nangli Vihar in Najafgarh.

“The accused first obtained the challan form from a court and then negotiated with the complainant to settle the issue. In this case, the challan amount was Rs 1,000 and he demanded Rs 10,000.”

“Later, however, he settled for Rs 5,000. A case has been registered against him and he was arrested,” Singh said.

There are three metropolitan magistrates in the Delhi Jal Board, who are appointed by the high court.

A Delhi Jal Board spokesperson said the board has not received any official communication from the ACB. “We will able to make a comment only if we receive official communication,” the spokesperson said.

