Adesh Gupta takes charge as Delhi BJP chief

delhi

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:20 IST

Adesh Gupta, a councillor from West Patel Nagar, took charge as the new Delhi BJP chief on Friday, replacing North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Soon after taking over, Gupta hit out at the Delhi government for not testing enough people for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and indulging in a blame game instead.

He alleged, “The Coronavirus test has been stopped in eight labs citing non-compliance. But what additional testing arrangements were made before the ban was imposed? The government should reveal its plan to increase testing in future. The situation in Delhi is constantly getting worse.”

Gupta said that BJP will continue to raise these issues in the days to come. Meanwhile, an organisational reshuffle, which has been long overdue, is likely in the coming days. “We will put in place a new team soon. It will be a mix of new and old people. Our aim is reach out to all the sections, especially those living in slums and unauthorised colonies. These are area where we need to strengthen our cadre,” said Gupta.

Senior BJP leaders say that Gupta is an old hand and is aware of the key issues. Shyam Jaju, in-charge of Delhi BJP, said, “It is a help to have someone who knows the cadre well. He has risen through the ranks. He knows the problem areas and will be able to fix those in no time. This is important to strengthen the cadre and start work for next election.”