Afghan-Pak storm may push pollution up in city again

Strong westerly winds are likely to bring dust particles from Afghanistan, Pakistan and desert regions of northwest India over the next two to three days. This is expected to push up pollution levels in the city, a statement issued by Safar, the union government’s air quality forecasting agency, warned on Friday.

So far the air quality in the city has been in the ‘moderate’ category, which is likely to shoot up to ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ by June 30.

“A large-scale dust emission from Afghanistan-Pakistan is happening at present. Increase in wind speed carrying dust from these regions travelling to northwest India has contributed to local dust emissions. This is likely to push up PM 10 levels, which will lead to deterioration of air quality to ‘poor’ over the weekend,” said a scientist from Safar. PM 10 is one of the major pollutants in Delhi.

The air quality index (AQI) levels may further slip to ‘very poor’ by June 30, as local dust particles such as road dust is lifted with the high wind speed, he said. On Friday the AQI was recorded as 191 in the ‘moderate’ category.

“Dust storm originates in desert areas, where the temperatures are high and travel to places that are warmer. Delhi has had a long spell of high day temperatures this season. However, with moisture levels in the city being high due to monsoon activity in neighboring regions, the duststorm will not have a severe impact,” the scientist said.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 04:35 IST