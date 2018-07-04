After SC verdict on Delhi, Home Ministry says will take ‘appropriate action’

The Home Ministry said on Wednesday it will take appropriate action on the Supreme Court verdict on the functioning of the Delhi government after due deliberations.

The ministry’s comments came hours after the Supreme Court held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state, but clipped the powers of the Lieutenant Governor, saying he has no “independent decision-making power” and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government.

“Copy of the Supreme Court judgement is available with the Home Ministry and due deliberation will be held and appropriate action will be taken,” a ministry spokesperson said.

The judgement by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital, which has witnessed a bitter power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2014.

There were two LGs -- incumbent Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung -- with whom Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was at loggerheads.