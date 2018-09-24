Ajay Maken says he is not stepping down as state congress chief

Putting to rest all speculations regarding him stepping down as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), Ajay Maken on Sunday said that he has not resigned from his position.

He said that he had merely communicated the status of his deteriorating health to the party leadership before leaving for a health check-up abroad a week ago.

Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Nyay Yudh’, an event organised by the party on Sunday to protest the alleged illegal sealing of non-polluting household industries and shops, Maken said, “Before leaving for abroad for a third opinion, I had informed the leadership about my ailment and the fact that I am not a 100% fit.”

He added that he will abide by any decision that the party takes for him.

“I will continue to fight for the issues of Delhi as much as my health permits,” Maken said.

Though last week, P.C. Chacko, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi, denied rumours that Maken had resigned on 13 September, certain media reports were doing the rounds of him having offered a “verbal resignation”.

Appointed as the DPCC president in 2015, Maken is among the most prominent faces of Congress in the national capital.

On Sunday, he also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP by saying that “illegal sealing” will prove to be the Battle of Waterloo for both these parties.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 03:35 IST