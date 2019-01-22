Another survey suggested to assess traffic load in East Kidwai Nagar

The United Traffic Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) Monday suggested that the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi), may conduct another study on a sample data to verify the extra vehicular load on Aurobindo Marg, while listing corrective measures to reduce the traffic around the East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project in South Delhi.

This came while the Delhi high court was hearing pleas filed by senior advocate Aman Lekhi and advocate Manali Singhal alleging that the plan for the East Kidwai Nagar project, meant for the government officials, was done without considering environmental implications, road space, or rights of residents.

UTTIPEC also told the court that it cannot suggest scaling down any building project in terms of reduction of Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and density.

“FAR and density is regulated by the Master Plan for Delhi or regulated by the condition of allotment of land by the land owning agency/lesser to developer entity/lessee, and in this case, DDA is not the land owning agency,” UTTIPEC said in its report.

Stressing on a need for a detailed traffic study, UTTIPEC recommended, “... it will be appropriate if IIT-Delhi may conduct phase-2 study on the sample basis to verify the extra load on Aurobindo Marg.”

On November 28, Justice Vibhu Bakhru had directed the UTTIPEC to examine the report submitted by IIT-Delhi professor Geetam Tiwari assessing the traffic situation around the East Kidwai Nagar area after the redevelopment project is fully operational.

UTTIPEC suggested a number infrastructure projects to be planned around East Kidwai Nagar to decongest the Ring Road and Aurobindo Marg. These included underpass under AIIMS flyover and a dedicated direct entry to the basement of the office complex. The body informed the court that these measure are being worked upon by the Delhi govenrment’s public works department.

The court had also directed the UTTIPEC to consider whether the occupancies are to be scaled down to bring down the traffic congestion.

On Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand, appearing for the NBCC, informed the court that it will restrict the consumption of water to 2200 KLD water, the same quantity which the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had promised to give. She said that a letter has also been sent to the civic body in this regard.

Following this, the court directed that the NDMC shall supply the water ensuring that the water supplies to the surrounding areas are not affected.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:43 IST