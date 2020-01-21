e-paper
Anti-nepotism hero? BJP member Birender Singh’s resignation from Rajya Sabha accepted

Birender Singh does not share warm relations with Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala of JJP, a BJP ally. His public outbursts against Chautala are believed to be the reason his resignation was finally accepted so that the BJP can disassociate itself from his attacks on the ally

delhi Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:29 IST
Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh (right) resigned his Rajya Sabha membership last April after his son, Brijendra Singh (left), a former bureaucrat, got the party’s Hisar ticket and was eventually elected to the Lok Sabha. (HT photos)
         

BJP Rajya Sabha member Birender Singh’s resignation has been accepted, a government notification said. He was representing Haryana.

Then a Union minister, Singh had offered to resign in April last year when his son Brijendra Singh got a ticket from Hisar. He had written to then party chief Amit Shah and stated that his decision was to uphold the BJP’s stand that it is against “dynastic rule”, something the BJP uses against parties such as the Congress, NCP, and RJD. Holding a press conference, he had then declared the purpose was to send across a message of anti-dynastic politics as his son had got a Lok Sabha ticket.

In November, he finally resigned from the Upper House of Parliament. At that time, after resignation, he had said, “I took this step as I did not want people to raise a finger at my family or accuse me of promoting nepotism. I was elected to the Upper House in 2016 for a six-year term and still had more than three years left.”

Now, his resignation has been formally accepted.

Interestingly, Birender Singh does not share warm relations with Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party, who is also an ally of the BJP in the state. His public outbursts against Chautala are believed to be the reason his resignation was finally accepted so that the BJP can disassociate itself from his attacks on the BJP ally.

