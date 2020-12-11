As farmers make plans, police queue up for Covid-19 tests

delhi

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:27 IST

“As our six rounds of talks with the Centre have yielded no result, the government has now only two options – either scrap the three farm laws or shoot us. We (farmers) would either get ourselves killed at the Delhi borders or return to our villages with our demands fulfilled,” Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said on Friday as their agitation at four key Delhi border points entered its 16th day.

Farmer leaders said they will hold protests at toll plazas across the country and “make them free for all” while sit-in protests will be staged before the houses of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and the offices of deputy collectors (DC) . Memorandums addressed to the Prime Minister and against the three farm laws will be submitted on Monday (December 14), they said.

Protesting farmers and leaders held meetings at the four border points – Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla – throughout the day to discuss their next plan of action.With protester numbers swelling, the police also increased their deployment, especially in the wake threats by farmers to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Saturday.

Harendra Lokhawal, state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Punjab), said, “We plan to free the tolls and block the Delhi-Jaipur highway. We are in constant touch with farmers from Rajasthan who are marching towards Delhi.”

In the afternoon, the Delhi traffic police held a meeting with their counterparts in Haryana and Punjab to discuss their “contingency plan” in the event of a blockade on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Nearly 300 farmers, including women, from Gujarat and Maharashtra on Friday joined the protest at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla . “We had left for Delhi on December 22, but were stopped by the police at many places. Since, we were adamant on proceeding to our destination, the police could not hold us back for long. Hundreds of people from these two states will join us in a day or two,” said Pratibha Shinde from Maharashtra, president of Lok Sangharh Morch (Maharashtra-Gujarat unit).

Addressing the protesting farmers at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP gate) border, Tikait said the government is not “taking their agitation seriously” and hence, they need to “intensify the protest”.

“To end this standoff between the Centre and famers, both have to back down. If the government scraps the three laws, we will go home. The proposals made by the government are not acceptable to us,” he said, while giving his fellow farmers a demonstration of the “laathi gola” combat, wherein the opponent is neutralised by tying his hands using a piece of rope or cloth and locking his legs/hands with a stick.

And while farmers were busy chalking out strategies, the police personnel stationed at Singhu border were busy queuing up for Covid-19 tests on Friday.

The testing of personnel was carried out after two senior police officers – DCP Gaurav Sharma and additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal – who were leading the police teams contracted Covid-19. It wasn’t clear where the officers had contracted the virus but Delhi Police asked the state government to hold tests at the borders, where police personnel are stationed in large numbers.

“Tests were conducted only for the police personnel. The results will come tomorrow (Saturday),” said Ajit Singh Thakur, subdivisional magistrate (Alipur), under whose jurisdiction Singhu border falls.

Additional DCP Jitendra Kumar Meena, who led the police team on Friday in the absence Sharma and Bansal, said, “Random testing of 78 police personnel was carried out at the Singhu border on Friday. No farmer was screened for Covid-19.”

On Thursday, the Covid-19 testing of three officers was done at Chilla border after they showed symptoms of the disease.

Another senior official in the revenue department said earlier this week, the district administration had sent mobile testing vans twice to the border area with rapid antigen test kits but none of the protesting farmers had voluntarily come forward to be tested.