Astrologer, aides accused of raping disciple at Delhi ashrams

The Delhi Police have filed a rape case against an astrologer, his son and two others on the complaint of a 40-year-old woman, who has accused them of allegedly sexually abusing her several times in the last six years.

The woman, a ‘follower’ of the astrologer, also accused him and the others of molesting her teenaged daughter

at his ashrams in Rohini and Hauz Khas.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) at the Hauz Khas police station on September 8.

The case was transferred to the crime branch on September 9. Crime branch officials said the astrologer and others, who have been named in the case, would soon be asked to join the probe.

“We received the case papers today (Monday) and begun investigation,” additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajeev Ranjan said.

The woman, who lives with her husband and daughter, said she started visiting the astrologer’s Rohini ashram in 2008 for the treatment of her daughter, who had pain in her legs since her birth.

She said the problems started in 2013 when she visited the ashram on Diwali and was drugged and raped allegedly by the astrologer, his manager and another man.

The woman alleged they threatened to post objectionable videos on the internet if she filed a police complaint or stopped visiting the ashram.

“Between 2013 and 2016, I was violated several times by the astrologer and his friends in the Rohini ashram. In 2016, the astrologer’s son and his friend, who deals in real estate, raped me and subjected me to unnatural sex,” the woman said in her complaint.

The woman alleged that she was prompted to file a complaint on September 6 after the astrologer allegedly asked her to bring her daughter to his ashrams.

Repeated calls and messages to the ashrams went unanswered.

