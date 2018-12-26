At 3.6 deg C, Delhi records coldest day in last four Decembers; weekend likely to get colder

People of Delhi shivered in cold wave conditions Wednesday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day in the national capital since 2014, the Met department said.

The Palam observatory registered a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 3.4 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal,” a Met department official said.

Delhi has been reeling under intense cold wave conditions for the past few days. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 3 degrees Celsius after December 28.

The humidity oscillated between 38 and 100 per cent.

The Met office has forecast clear skies along with the possibility of dense fog on Thursday morning and haze and smoke thereafter.

“Cold conditions are likely at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 21 and 4 degrees respectively on Thursday,” the weather office said.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 19.5 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 21:26 IST