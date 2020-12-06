At ghazipur border, farmers read up on Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Che Guevara

delhi

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:53 IST

The space beneath the Ghazipur flyover on Sunday got a makeshift library and reading area, complete with a wide array of books and chairs for perusers to sit and read at their comfort, while alongside the hundreds of farmers continued with their blockade of the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (UP) border in protest against the new farm laws passed by Parliament.

The library was set up by a group of youngsters, mostly children of farmers, and books on social issues and freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha occupy the pride of place. Also on display are the Hindi translation of writings by Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara and Russian author Maxim Gorky.

Shalu Panwar, 22, a daughter of a farmer from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, said she and her friends and members of a youth group ‘Vikalp Manch’ together set up the library. “We wanted to create a space to engage protesting farmers into something productive. Under the banner of the Vikalp Manch, we also publish some literature on farmers and social issues. So, we thought we should come here and set up a library for our farmer brethren. We have also got a detailed booklet published on these three new black laws in order to make farmers aware about them thoroughly,” she said.

Runny Tomar, a postgraduate student of gender studies at Jamia Millia Islamia and the son of a farmer from Baghpat, said, “We believe in the philosophy of ‘ladai-padhai ek sath (struggle and studies go hand in hand)’. None can fight a war without having a proper knowledge about the cause. Our farmers should also know about social revolutions that took place in countries such as Russia and Cuba.”

Many farmers were seen visiting the library throughout the day on Sunday. Some of them also purchased the books which are being offered at minimal prices -- between ₹5 and ₹50. Gurvinder Singh, 54, a farmer from a village in Amroha district bought a booklet titled “Anti-people, anti-farmers, three new farm laws”.

“Although I know about the three new laws, I want to read this book cover to cover so that no politician can mislead me and other like me by making false claims about the laws.”

Inderpal, 38, a farmer from Hapur, picked up a book on “farming and capitalism”. “I want to read more on the historical evidence of how big companies took advantage of poor farmers like us.The three new farm laws will provide more opportunity to them to do so.”

The youth group has decided to put up the library every day from morning to evening till the protest continues.