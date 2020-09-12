Back on track: Delhi Metro starts trains on regular timings

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 06:10 IST

Days after resuming operations in a phased manner across the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started running trains at regular timings (6 am to 11 pm) from Saturday. The metro services were shut on March 22, in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

From 12th September onwards, metro services will begin on the Airport Express Line (New Delhi - Dwarka Sec 21). Service will be available from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM on all lines. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/I9tnBH8muX — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 11, 2020

On Friday, the Delhi Metro recorded a total ridership of 1,28,886 (till 7.30pm). The Magenta Line catered to 6,953 passengers and Grey Line to 514 passengers. The ridership on the Yellow Line (Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli) was 41,689, while it was 38,623 on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector-21 to Vaishali/Noida Electronic Centre). Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) got 8,678 passengers and Red Line 15,485 passengers.

On Sundays, (starting from September 20) the services will commence at 8 am from all such sections which had this practice in vogue before the lockdown also.

However, DMRC added that the metro operations will start at 6 am tomorrow--September 13, as a part of the graded opening.

This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue. #MetroBackOnTrack — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 11, 2020

The DMRC resumed its services on September 7 in a phase-wise manner. The gradual opening will be completed today with the reopening of the Airport Express line.

The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages as follows. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/8QgvgTCZCj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 2, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

To avoid huge crowd in the metro as well as at the stations, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh has appealed to the people that they should refrain from travelling during peak hours.