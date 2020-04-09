Bengali Market becomes first Covid-19 containment zone in Lutyens’ Delhi

delhi

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:29 IST

The popular Bengali Market has become the first Covid-19 containment zone in Lutyens’ Delhi. It is among 23 such places identified by the Delhi government across the city.

The upscale neighbourhood made its way to the list after a surveillance team of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) found 35 workers of a famous pastry shop living under “unhygienic conditions” violating social-distancing norms. Two workers who had fever-like symptoms (common in Covid-19 patients) will undergo tests.

The surveillance was conducted after three persons were found positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from the neighbourhood. The exact location is not immediately known. The team, which comprised officials of the district administration and the NDMC, screened 325 houses, two markets and about 2,000 people in the Bengali Market and Mandi House area.

Bengali Market, which was founded in 1930, has now been sealed by the police, who have blocked all entry and exit points. According to an order issued by New Delhi district magistrate Tanvi Garg, the adjoining areas of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane have also been blocked for any kind of movement or congregation.

The order asked for action against the bakery shop where workers were living in “highly unhygienic conditions” and social distancing was not being followed.

Now, residents in the neighbourhood are not allowed to step outside even to buy essentials, which will be home-delivered to them.

“Bengali Market area has been sealed. Strict legal action will be taken against people who violate guidelines issued for the hard lockdown. A list of phone numbers has been made public. You can order essential items on the phone. It will be delivered at your doorstep,” a police official said.

DM Garg directed the NDMC to “immediately sanitise” the entire area under containment plan to “prevent” further spread of Covid-19.