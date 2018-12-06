BJP asks poll panel to act against AAP for violating its order

BJP MLAs met the chief election commissioner on Wednesday, demanding action against the Delhi government for not following his (EC) order barring the collection of voter identification details of family members of school students.

The BJP also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for levelling false allegations against it regarding the deletion of 30 lakh voters from the list in the national capital.

Led by Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, the MLAs submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure compliance of its directions. “We have urged the ECI to seize the information and data (Aadhaar and voter ID details) collected by the directorate of education through students,” Gupta said.

The Delhi government had recently refused to comply with the ECI order to stop the exercise and called it “illegal”. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “The government will continue asking for voter ID details as long as they are used as address proofs.”

The BJP expressed its apprehension that information could be used by the AAP for political purposes, especially with Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2019.

“The open defiance of the directions of the ECI by the Delhi government is a serious matter and has created a constitutional crisis. The data could be misused for political purposes by vested interests,” Gupta alleged.

Hitting out at the AAP for accusing them of deleting 30 lakh voters from the list, Gupta said AAP is raising baseless allegations as it “fears a defeat” in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should take action against Imran Hussain, minister of the election department, if what the AAP is alleging is true.

“It is under Hussain that the Delhi Election Commission has conducted surveys. If AAP thinks that their claim is right, then the CM could have taken strict action against those involved. But the fact that no action has been taken exposes the AAP,” Gupta said.

The BJP also alleged that AAP leaders Pankaj Gupta and Dilip Pandey, party spokesperson and in-charge of northeast Delhi constituency, “did not raise any question regarding the deletion of voters in the meeting held in August at the Delhi chief election commissioner’s office”.

BJP also said none of the AAP MLAs raised the issue in the recent special session of the Delhi assembly either.

Pandey said, “The fact is BJP knows that they are going to lose the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and, hence, the frustration that makes them remove names of genuine voters from the rolls. As for the meeting that I attended, it was a presentation by election commission officials and the deletion of voters was not on the agenda.”

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 11:01 IST