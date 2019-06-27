BJP launches outreach programme in SC seats

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday sounded the bugle for the assembly elections scheduled early next year by launching an outreach programme in 12 reserved segments for Scheduled Caste and a membership drive that will start from July 6.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday launched the outreach programme from northwest Delhi’s Sultanpur Majra assembly constituency.

Tiwari visited slum clusters dominated by the Dalit community and interacted with residents. The 12 reserved seats have been weak spots for the party as the BJP has never won more than two in these since 1998.

“The party is reaching out to the community much in advance as we want a chance to work for them in Delhi. We hope to win all 12 seats in the assembly elections. Tiwariji will do night stay in all reserved constituencies and interact with people,” said Mohan Lal Gihara, president of SC morcha, Delhi BJP.

The BJP’s national organisation general secretary Ramlal on Wednesday asked the state unit to pay special attention to weak booths. “Meetings should be held compulsorily on the membership campaign in all morchas and stress should be laid to enrol members from all sections,” Ramlal said.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 05:24 IST