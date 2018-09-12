BJP leaders in Delhi feel seniors not vociferous against AAP, plan own campaigns

A section of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi are planning their own campaigns against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they feel the state leadership has not confronted the ruling party in an ‘appropriate’ manner.

A senior BJP leader in Delhi said if the party needs to strengthen its position in the coming Lok Sabha polls, the local leadership should jointly plan a series of protest on the streets.

“Whatever we are doing at present is just routine activities. We should go beyond these customary press conferences and dharnas condemning government actions or schemes. The leadership should plan sustained campaigns and take it to the people of Delhi,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

A Delhi BJP functionary said the party should have assertively opposed the sealing drive in residential colonies, where houses are being served notices.

“We should focus on voters in slums and unauthorised colonies, the core support base of the AAP. Leaders should have gone to areas such as Gandhi Nagar and Trinagar that are facing the sealing threat. Instead of working together, office-bearers are trying to override their colleagues,” he said. Leaders, who are aware of the developments, said they are planning to organise activities to engage slum voters and may visit people affected by the sealing drive.

Ravinder Gupta, general secretary of Delhi BJP sought to downplay the concerns flagged by his party colleagues. Gupta said workers in all 14 districts in the city are systematically working to educate people about the AAP government’s failure.

“We have been working unitedly to convince people to expose AAP. A majority of them are already convinced. We will launch well-planned campaigns at the right time. Several things are going on simultaneously. We are focusing on the DUSU elections now,” he said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 03:46 IST