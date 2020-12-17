e-paper
BJP starts campaign in support of farm laws, meets farmers in north-west Delhi

BJP starts campaign in support of farm laws, meets farmers in north-west Delhi

delhi Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

As the protest by farmers at Delhi borders intensifies, the Delhi BJP has stepped up its campaign in support of the three new farm laws passed by Parliament and held meetings with farmers to “explain” the laws tot them.

On Thursday, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, BJP MLA and leader of the opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary met farmers in Narela and Khanjhawla in north-west Delhi.

BJP leaders said they are explaining the laws to farmers and trying to make them understand how these new legislations will do away with the middleman. The BJP also hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for supporting the ongoing protest and said farmers in Delhi don’t even get basic benefits and the Kejriwal government has done nothing in this regard.

Gupta said, “The farmers in Delhi do not have irrigation facilities; there is no department to solve the problems of the farmers. The Modi government is dedicated to work in the interests of farmers and is fighting against the injustice being done to farmers of Delhi. We will get them their rights.”

Bidhuri said, “During the assembly elections, Kejriwal has made tall promises for the welfare of farmers. But the government has done nothing despite being in power for six years. We will tell farmers in Delhi about the failure of the AAP-led Delhi government and the benefits farmers will get with the new farm laws.”

AAP did not comment on the allegations.

