BJP terms Delhi budget ‘bundle of half truths’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the Delhi government’s budget for 2019-20 was a bundle of “false statements and half truths”.

Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta said, “It has immensely disappointed Delhiites. It is based on distorted financial interpretation of ground realities. Through this budget the government tried to hide its misgovernance and failure to implement major schemes during the 2018-19 fiscal.”

He said most of the schemes failed to meet timelines during 2018-19. He alleged that the “misgovernance” and “incompetence” of the AAP government can be measured from the fact that the outlay of schemes and projects for 2018-19 was reduced from 22,000 crore to 18,200 crore in the revised estimates.

“The government was yet to build 500 new schools, add 30,000 additional beds, open 900 primary health centres, 20 new degree colleges, purchase 5,000 buses for DTC, fill up 55,000 vacancies, construct sewage treatment plants and build 2 lakh public toilets,” Gupta said in a statement.

Gupta, along with other BJP legislators, was marshalled out of the assembly for chanting pro-Modi slogans and not letting the house proceedings begun. The BJP MLAs shouted slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Air Force carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Gupta claimed that he had proposed congratulating the IAF in a resolution, but it was opposed by the ruling AAP.

“The country is proud of the air strikes but it is unfortunate that we were not allowed to congratulate the forces in the Delhi assembly and were instead marshalled out,” Gupta said in a tweet.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 02:34 IST