BS-VI fuel will be available in Delhi from April 1: Centre

Countering the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturer’s (SIAM) contention that Euro VI fuel will only be available in select petrol pumps in the Delhi, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the clean fuel would be supplied in all retail outlets of oil companies from April 1.

The ministry filed an affidavit before the top court with this assurance because SIAM had expressed reservation over the availability of the clean fuel during the last hearing.

This argument was made despite the Centre confirming in November last that it would advance the rollout of BS-VI, which, as per an earlier commitment, was scheduled for April 2020.

A bench led by Justice MB Lokur had sought a clarification from the ministry on February 5 this year after SIAM made its submission.

The ministry then wrote to the oil marketing companies, which confirmed the supply from April.

“In view of the confirmation given by the oil marketing companies and taking into account the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas and as per the decision taken by the ministry in consultation with the OMCs, it is submitted that BS-VI auto fuels will be supplied in all the outlets of NCT Delhi,” the ministry’s affidavit read.

Delhi is likely to be the first city to get BS-VI fuel. The government’s fresh commitment will now put pressure on the automakers to upgrade its product to meet the requirement of BS-VI norms .

The oil ministry had in November last year confirmed that it will skip BS-V altogether and roll out BS-VI.

This, the ministry had said, was to show India’s resolve to cut down emissions.

A massive investment of Rs 30,000 crore had been made to upgrade the production of BS VI in government-owned refineries.

The national capital region will get BS-VI in 2019, according to the government.