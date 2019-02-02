Budget: Rs 1,000 crore boost for rapid rail project for faster connectivity to NCR cities

In a major boost to regional connectivity scheme in NCR towns, the Centre in its interim budget on Friday allocated ₹1,000 crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, which is being developed up by NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The previous allocations was ₹659 crore, as per the revised estimate for 2018-19. The NCRTC is geared up to start the civil construction work on the first 82km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for which the ground work is already underway.

“The allocation is a boost to the project and will pave way for strengthening connectivity in NCR. Currently, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut phase is in the advanced stages of project implementation. We expect that work on Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar route to be taken up in 2019-20,” a spokesperson from NCRTC said.

The sources said the NCRTC has also planned a major loan, almost 60% of the total project cost of ₹32,000 crore. The sources said the remaining 40% will be borne by the Centre and the UP government and some part of it, around ₹1,150 crore, by the Delhi government.

Under the project, the NCRTC has proposed high speed trains which will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to about 55 minutes. The NCRTC has also planned the development of Sahibabad to Duhai stretch in Ghaziabad which will be taken up in the first phase. The project is awaiting approval by the public investment board.

The air-conditioned trains under the RRTS project are designed to travel at a speed of 180kmph and will be available at a frequency of 5-10 minutes. They will have priority seating for people with special needs, besides exclusive coach for women.

Of the eight identified corridors to connect various NCR towns, three have been prioritized under phase 1 by the planning commission-appointed task force. The three corridors are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonepat-Panipat.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 12:20 IST