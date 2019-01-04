Burning car, thick haze cause 13-vehicle pile-up in outer Delhi

An accidental fire which started in a car led to an alleged 13-vehicle pile-up in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala-Bawana Road on Thursday morning.

According to the police, several vehicles were damaged and a few people injured in the accident that was triggered by dense fog preventing motorists from spotting the burning car parked on the road.

Eyewitnesses claimed that as many as two dozen vehicles — including cars, motorcycles, a truck and a bus — ended in a pile-up for more than 15 minutes even as a fire tender attempted to control the blaze in the car.

“Around half-a-dozen motorists suffered relatively minor injuries. Of the injured, only two people had to be hospitalised,” said Sunil, a passerby.

A fruit vendor, Deepak, said that most motorists whose vehicles suffered damages in the pile-up drove away from the scene instead of seeking legal or medical action.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, outer North district, said a burnt i10 car, an Alto car, a scooter and a DTC bus — all of which were damaged — were found at the accident spot when a local police team arrived.

“A woman travelling in the Alto car was injured and had to be hospitalised,” said DCP Sharma, adding that an FIR was being registered at Bawana police station.

“Some vehicles which did not suffer heavy damages drove away the spot, without informing the police,” said the DCP.

The accident took place around 8.30 am near Nangal Thakran village in Bawana. Eyewitness Sunil said that he had spotted flames in the engine of an i10 car on that road.

“The driver immediately pulled over and jumped out of the vehicle to save himeself. A fire tender arrived at the spot to douse the flames, but the car was totally charred,” said Sunil.

A thick blanket of fog had engulfed the area at the time, making it almost impossible for motorists to be able to spot the car.

“First, around 8-10 vehicles collided with each other while trying to avoid hitting the burning car. We rushed to help them but four-five more vehicles crashed into each other — including a truck and a bus,” said Deepak, the fruit vendor.

“An elderly man riding a scooter was flung in the air and nearly run over by another vehicle. A car driver rushed him to a private hospital. Another woman who suffered fractures was rushed to hospital in an ambulance,” said Sunil.

To prevent other vehicles from crashing into each other, locals tried to place branches of trees to warn other motorists later.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:42 IST