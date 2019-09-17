Businessman shot dead oustide his home in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar

delhi

A 44-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by two scooter-borne men outside his home during a robbery attempt in northeast Delhi’s East Jyoti Nagar on Monday night. The attackers fled with the businessman’s gold chain while his bag containing cash and documents were found at the scene of crime by his family members, the police said.

The businessman, identified as Rajul Gupta, owned an electronic goods showroom in the same area, a short distance away from his home, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said that Gupta was returning home from his showroom on a scooter when the assailants shot him. His vehicle hit the main gate of his house. On hearing the sound of the crash, Gupta’s family members came out of the house. “Since Gupta had blood pressure problem, the family members thought he had a heart attack and rushed him to a private hospital. They did not find gunshot injury on his body or blood at the spot,” Surya said.

Police said that the control room received two calls from the hospital between 10 pm and 11 pm -- first by Gupta’s brother who informed that his brother had a heart attack and another by the hospital authorities after they found a gunshot entry wound on Gutpa’s shoulder.

“Gupta was declared brought dead in the hospital. Where he died of gunshot injury or because of a heart attack will be established after the autopsy,” said a police officer associated with the case.

“We have not found any eyewitness who could tell us the exact sequence of events that led to Gupta’s death. The police control room did not receive any call from the spot. But it is confirmed that he died of gunshot injury,” said Surya.

A case of murder has been registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station. “Prime facie, it appears to be a case of murder over robbery. We are probing other angles as well,” the officer cited above said.

