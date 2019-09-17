Gogi: Killer who returned a year after 4 murders

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:51 IST

Fifteen months after he shot dead three rival gangsters on a busy road in north Delhi’s Burari, Jitender Gogi — one of Delhi’s most wanted gangsters — has allegedly been named in the daring shootout in Narela on September 8 in which Virender Mann, a history sheeter, was killed. Police claimed that witnesses has identified one of the shooters as Jitender Gogi.

Along with two aides, Gogi allegedly intercepted Mann’s car and pumped in 20 bullets in his body.

Police said Gogi was last seenin Burari shootout in which a passeby woman was also killed. He had been on the run. With at least a dozen cases, including murder and extortion, Gogi carries a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his arrest.

He was last arrested in 2016, but had fled police custody within three months. Police have also registered a case under the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) Act against him. Police officers who are trying to hunt Gogi down said he does not use one phone for long and changes his hideouts almost every other day. Police have in the past traced his location to Nepal and the other neighbouring states in north India.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said booking Gogi under MCOCA means that on his arrest, he will not be bailed out easily and other criminals or associates sheltering him will also be booked. Further, the stringent law allows police to attach his properties acquired through illegal means, further weakening the activities of his gang, the officer said requesting anonymity.

Gogi’s involvements have surfaced in crimes such as murders, attempts to murder, extortion, possession of illegal arms, carjacking and land grabbing.

Investigation in several cases against the gangster shows that it was Gogi, his right hand Kuldeep Fajja and their gang member Rohit Moi who were involved in September 8 shoot out in

which Virender Mann was killed. The trio’s name also surfaced in Burari shootings last year .

Gogi was not always the most feared gangster. He was once a bright student at Delhi university. It was while studying in Swami Shraddhanand College that Gogi developed enmity with another student, Sunil alias Tillu, whose associates had allegedly beaten Gogi’s friend who was contesting college elections. The rival candidate was Tillu’s cousin. Gogi’s friend then withdrew his name and Tillu’s cousin won the elections.

This incident gave birth to an alleged rivalry between Gogi and Tillu that has claimed more than 10 lives from both the groups over the past decade.

While Gogi, last arrested in 2016 managed to flee from police custody, Tillu is currently in jail.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 01:51 IST