Cab driver shot dead by unidentified men in Delhi

A 40-year-old taxi driver was shot dead by unidentified men in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the deceased, Umesh, was talking to his friend while his car was parked nearby, they added.

At that time, three-four men came there in a Honda City car and got into an argument with Umesh and shot him, a senior police officer said.

It is suspected that the accused persons’ car accidentally brushed past Umesh’s. This led to the argument during which the accused pulled the trigger, he added.

Umesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was a resident of Sangam Vihar and the police are on the lookout for the accused who fled from the spot.

