Cake mixing ceremonies 2020: Sanitised kitchens, virtual streaming, mask on

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:58 IST

The timeless tradition of cake mixing sets the mood for the festive season that bring Christmas cheer every year. But amid Covid-19 pandemic, this tradition and its celebration has gone virtual at hotels in Delhi-NCR. While most hotels have chosen not to conduct cake-mixing ceremony this time around, a select few have come up with innovative solutions to maintain social distancing.

Cake mixing tradition live streaming

This year, it was more of a “virtual bond” than a physical gathering. Chef Rajesh Roy, executive chef, Le Meridien Gurgaon, says, “Preparing for a celebration is truly an event where people bond with each other by performing this ritual of pouring and mixing of dry fruits with much fun and enthusiasm. This year we created the festive mood by live streaming the cake mixing tradition, which enables an audience to join us and savoured the moment.”

Sanitised kitchens, and social distancing

The annual Christmas cake mixing ceremony was an intimate affair this year unlike previous years. “In order to ensure the safety of our guests and associates, and as part of our restrengthened commitment, a select team of pâtissiers and bakers conducted the cake mixing ceremony in our sanitised kitchens while maintaining the highest levels of hygiene, safety and physical distancing protocols,” says Rajesh Wadhwa, executive chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi.

More than 150 kilos of rich candied fruits and nuts along with several litres of ambrosial spirits and a selection of freshly pounded aromatic spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and fennel were used for this ceremony. Wadhwa, who has been leading this tradition for over 17 years here, says, “The heady mixture will now be allowed to rest for around 45 days for the fruits and nuts to soak up the goodness of the spices and the spirit. The redolent, fruity mixture shall then be used to create some finest Christmas cakes, Plum Puddings, Dundee cakes, Stöllen breads, Mince Pies and other traditional festive indulgences.”

Apron, gloves, chef hat and a mask

The cake mixing ceremony embarks the beginning of the year end. And this year, some places invited their guests for the first time, to participate and rejoice the festive spirit. Rishi Mehra, director, Food & Beverage – The Leela Palace New Delhi, says, “We are also incorporating the popular Indian sweet petha, for the soaking this time, along with other regular accompaniments such as seasonal fruits, berries, etc. The merriment will be observed while adhering to all safety measures, and our comprehensive safety program that underlines the safety and hygiene protocols we ensure for the well being of our guests and associates. Each guest will be provided with an apron, a pair of gloves, a chef hat and a mask. The ceremony will be followed by a special high tea for our patrons.”

Qui-et a mixing

Refraining from the traditional cake mixing ceremony, some hotels in Delhi-NCR are preferring to keep guests out of this ceremony, this time around. “Keeping in mind the prevailing Covid-19 situation, we will have a quiet and restrained cake mixing, without guests. But proper hygiene protocols will be maintained,” says Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

