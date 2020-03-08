Callertunes set to coronavirus advisories

delhi

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:58 IST

The Union health ministry has launched a 30-second caller tune, informing people about the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and basic precautions to take to prevent it.

“The spread of novel coronavirus can be stopped. Always cover a tissue or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water. Try not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth. If someone has a fever or breathing difficulty, keep a distance of 1 metre. In case you need to visit the nearest healthcare centre or call the helpline number 011- 23978046,” states the message, implemented by all telecom service providers on Sunday.

Apart from the caller tune, the health ministry is also reaching out to 1.17 billion users of BSNL, MTNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea through text messages and call-backs to raise awareness.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people must not give in to rumours being circulated on social media and consult a doctor if need be. “In such times, rumours circulate very rapidly. It is my request to all my fellow countrymen, kindly keep away from these kinds of rumours. Whatever you do, kindly do it on the advice of your doctor,” he said on Saturday

“This is a really good way of reaching out to people. Now, almost everyone in the country has a phone and they call someone at least one or two times a day; and every time they do they will get the right message on how to prevent the disease. Awareness is the key to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Dr Punnet Mishra, professor of community medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

“There is a lot of panic right now. People need to understand there is no need to panic if they just follow the simple steps to prevent the disease. In any case, it is a viral disease and does not have any treatment so prevention is the best,” he said.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 39 on Sunday, with five the health ministry confirming five positive cases from Kerala. The first three cases of the country were also reported from the state and they have recovered already.

With people hoarding masks, the health ministry has also given a guideline stating that only those with respiratory symptoms and those caring for the people suspected to have Covid-19 should use masks. The guidelines also talk about how to use a mask.

“Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Cover mouth and nose with a mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it. Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not reuse single-use masks. Remove the mask from behind; do not touch the front of the mask, and discard immediately in a closed bin. Clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water,” the release says.