Campaign to teach constitutional values to students kicks off

Aug 28, 2019

The three-month-long “Constitution at 70 campaign” in Delhi government schools kick-started on Tuesday with students learning constitutional values to commemorate 70 years of India’s Constitution.

Under the campaign, a one-hour long session would be held for students of classes 6 to 9 and of class 11 per week for three weeks. Students appearing for their board exam this year are being exempt from the campaign.

While the focus till September would be on the theme of “Liberty”, October and November would focus on “Equality” and “Fraternity” respectively. Students will be taught about these constitutional values through workshops and activities. Podcasts on the values of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity will also be made available on the department’s website which teachers can use for their understanding and share it with parents and students as well.

“The campaign may be aligned with the weekly club activities. The period assigned for Students Council Club or Social Science for Classes 6 to 9 and political science period of class 11 may be used for this purpose,” the Directorate of Education said in a circular.

Between August 27-31, students will be introduced to the campaign and taught about the constitutional value of Liberty. They will also undertake “self-exploration activities” and conduct surveys in their family and community.

Students will be presented with different situations in an effort to make them introspect about their values and thought processes. They will also be asked to describe how it feels when they are not allowed to exercise their choice. For instance, students will be questioned if disliking someone on the basis of how different their culture is from one is correct or not. Another question would involve asking students if it is right to disallow a rickshaw puller from entering a public park and allowing those who are dressed neatly.

During the second week, students will express their understanding of the value of Liberty through posters, poems, articles, and drawings which will be displayed within the school premises on Wall of Expressions.

The third and last week will see panel discussions by students on the subject which will be attended by the School Management Committee, alumni and parents.

The education department will also upload the students’ worksheets and teacher support material and guidelines for the campaign on their website.

Aug 28, 2019