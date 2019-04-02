Cash worth Rs 70L seized from six persons in city

The Delhi Police on Monday evening seized around rupees 70 lakh cash from six different persons in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram.

The police said the cash was seized by a 13-member police team that was conducting a check of vehicles at the Prem Nagar underpass in Keshavpuram. Police said all the six persons, who were either in scooters or cars, failed to give any explanation about the source of money.

Police are probing if the cash is related to election poll expenses. DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said police have informed the Income Tax department and poll panel.

