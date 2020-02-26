e-paper
Home / Delhi News / CBSE postpones today’s board exams in north-east Delhi

CBSE postpones today’s board exams in north-east Delhi

delhi Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:11 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the board exams of classes 10 and 12 scheduled on Wednesday in riot-hit areas of north-east Delhi. The board said it took the decision on the request of the Delhi government. The board is yet to announce a date for the exam.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “Based on the request of the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the government of Delhi, and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff, and parents, the Board has decided to postpone the following subject exams scheduled for 26.02.2020 in the north-east part of Delhi.”

For Class 10, the exams that were postponed were the subjects of English Communicative, and English Language and Literature. For Class 12, the subjects were Web Application (Old), Web Application (New), and Media.

There are 86 CBSE board centres in the north-east part of Delhi. The exams will be conducted in other parts of Delhi as per the earlier schedule.

The Delhi government also announced that all private and government schools in the violence-affected areas of north-east Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia that the government has also decided to postpone all internal examinations scheduled in schools across north-east Delhi on Wednesday. “In the violence-affected north-east district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. (I) have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well,” Sisodia tweeted.

The DoE also issued a circular asking all the principals of government and private schools to inform the students about the change in the exam schedule.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had directed the CBSE to decide on a plea by a school in Karawal Nagar that had sought a change of the examination centre for the Board exams in the wake of the violence. Justice Rajiv Shakdher told the CBSE to take an immediate decision with regard to the examination centres.

