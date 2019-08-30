Child right panel issues notice to 151 pvt schools for not hiring special educators

delhi

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 04:03 IST

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Thursday issued show-cause notices to as many as 151 private schools across the city for not having special educators to cater to the needs of children with disabilities.

The child rights panel has given the schools 15 days to notify if they have already engaged the special educators or appoint one within 6 weeks of receiving the notice.

As per the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) norms, it’s mandatory for all the affiliated schools to hire a special educator in order to provide quality education to children with disabilities.

According to the notice issued by DCPCR member Anurag Kundu, if the schools are not able to hire special educators within 6 weeks then they will have to show a cause for it. “Failing which the commission will be constrained to recommend to the board the initiation of disaffiliation of the school,” the notice stated.

Principals of some of these schools said they are in the process of hiring special educators. For instance, Sarika Arora, principal of Ramjas School in Anand Parvat said the process for appointing special educators is on. “The counsellors were attending children with special abilities as of now. But, now we are hiring special educator and have already started the process,” she said.

Officials at some schools said they do not have any student with a disability and hence, they do not require a special educator. “We only have children in our school with physical disabilities and that’s why we did not hire any special educator as of now. Also, our school is located in outer Delhi because of which it becomes really difficult for us to hire regular subject teachers. We will hire a special educator now within six weeks,” said Prem Prakash, principal of Rajendra Lakra Modern Sr Secondary School in Mundka.

The schools in the city, including both private and government, face an acute shortage of special educators. The recruitment process to fill the vacancies of special educators is underway in Delhi government schools. The Delhi government has recently asked all its schools to submit the number of children with disabilities enrolled in them to ascertain the number of teachers required to attend to students with special needs.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 04:03 IST