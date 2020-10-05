Children get involved in govt’s anti-dengue drive

delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday encouraged children to participate in the Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign as the government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign entered into its fifth week.

Kejriwal on Sunday asked children to inspect their houses for 10 minutes at 10am every Sunday and replace any stagnant water which they find with clean water. He also asked them to urge their friends to be a part of the initiative.

“Delhi’’s campaign against dengue continues. Today, on the fifth Sunday of the campaign, I replaced the water at home and eliminated the possibility of breeding of dengue mosquitoes. I urge everyone to be a part of this campaign every Sunday. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute ‘Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar’,” Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Delhi government said the anti-dengue. campaign is witnessing “huge participation” from children.

“In this campaign against dengue, the children of Delhi are doing their homework well. Other students, along with Yuvraj, who studies in class 8, also checked their houses and replaced the stagnant water. I pray to God that our children remain safe from dengue, stay healthy, and do good in life,” the CM said in another post.

The fourth week of the Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign saw Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) getting involved in the drive.

The initiative was launched on September 6 with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting his residence for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

A special helpline has also been launched by the Delhi government for the general public if they require assistance with dengue. People can call on 011-22300012 and WhatsApp on 8595920530.

Last year the same campaign was launched for the first time in September, which led to only 2,036 reported cases and two deaths due to dengue, when compared to 2015 when there were 15,867 cases and at least 60 deaths.