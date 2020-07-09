e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Citing Delhi's high GDP and per capita income, Sisodia woos e-commerce players

Citing Delhi’s high GDP and per capita income, Sisodia woos e-commerce players

delhi Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia invited retail and e-commerce players to invest in Delhi, citing the capital’s GDP for seven years and per capita income data, while speaking at a global investment forum through video conferencing on Thursday.

Sisodia, who is also the state finance minister, said the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy will be more long-lasting than its health effects. Delhi is gearing up to revive its economy despite facing many challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic, he said.

“Delhi is a city of opportunities. Our state GDP has doubled in the past seven years and we have a per capita income of ₹3,89,000 which is three times the national average. We also have an effective people-centric government under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The highest growth on all economic indicators have been made possible due to the honest and progressive government which was re-elected for a third time with an overwhelming majority,” Sisodia told delegates at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum.

Delhi’s GDP is around ₹8.56 lakh crore currently, as compared to ₹4.04 lakh crore seven years ago. The capital city’s current per capita income is ₹3,89,145 compared to the national per capita of ₹1,35,050, government data showed.

Stressing on the range of trade and service sector opportunities for investment offered by the Delhi government, Sisodia said, “Contrary to public opinion, Delhi has a substantial land bank for investment in sectors such as tourism and hospitality, automobile parts, handloom and handicrafts, gems, jewellery and perfumes, packaged foods, leather goods and garments, steel fabrication, e-commerce, retail, and information technology.

The upcoming industrial hubs in Ranikhera Mundka, Baprola and Kanjhawala along with the Mundka North Warehousing Cluster have ample capacity available and makes Delhi an ideal destination for companies looking to set up retail or sourcing operations.”

The forum was attended by investors from 30 countries. As many as 20 industry sectors, including apparels, automobiles, e-commerce, health care and sportswear from countries such as the USA, Japan, Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Australia participated in the webinar on Thursday.

