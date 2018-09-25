Class 9 student alleges sexual assault by classmates in school in Delhi

A 14-year-old Class 9 student of a government school in east Delhi accused his two classmates of allegedly sodomising him in the school many times since June this year, said on Monday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Madhu Vihar police station on September 20. Nobody has been apprehended in the case. “The boy’s statement under section 164 of CrPC has been recorded before a magistrate and further investigations are on,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Singh.

In his complaint, the boy alleged he was first “sodomised” in the school’s computer lab in June when the school had organised a summer camp. The two classmates allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he told anybody about it and sexually exploited him several times thereafter, said a police officer, associated with the case.

On September 14, the officer said, another classmate of the boy saw him being sexually exploited by one of the two students and asked him to tell his family members about it. The boy informed his parents and they approached the Madhu Vihar police with a complaint that was later converted into an FIR.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 03:58 IST