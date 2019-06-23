CM Arvind Kejriwal tells DJB to simplify ways to get water connections

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to simplify the process of getting water connections.

He announced this after he was informed at a meeting in Malviya Nagar that the process was complex, resulting in many residents facing trouble while applying for one.

“We should not have any complex rules for getting new water connections. We must make it as simple as possible. Please work it out and make it easy for the people to get new water connections,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal, who is also the DJB chairman, also directed the water utility to solve water-related problems at Malviya Nagar and submit a report. One of the main issues raised in a meeting held on Saturday was the problems being faced by residents after the services were given to the Malviya Nagar Water Services (MNWS) by the previous government.

“It was noted during the meeting that the MNWS was introduced with a purpose of 24-hour supply of water to the people falling under its jurisdiction. However, the same was never achieved. The MNWS has been able to supply water only for three hours a day to the residents falling under its jurisdiction,” said a release issued by the Delhi government.

The CM also directed the officials to restart more than 100 tube-wells which were lying non-functional. Directions were also issued to start all the booster pumping stations in the area. Various water-supply related problems in the areas of Malviya Nagar like Hauz Rani, Kumhar basti, K-block Green Park extension, Begumpur, Brahman basti, Krishna Nagar, B-4 Safdarjung enclave were raised during the meeting by the local MLA.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 05:43 IST