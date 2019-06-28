CM asks MLAs to go door to door in constituencies

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor and Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday chaired a meeting on ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ programme at his residence and directed party MLAs to meet people in their respective assembly constituencies and listen to their problems related to basic amenities.

The chief minister also asked the MLAs to reach out to people and disseminate information about Delhi government’s public welfare schemes. He also asked them to discuss the progress of such schemes with the people and resolve problems related to these initiatives with immediate effect.

Under the programme, MLAs are required to go to the doorsteps of people in their constituency and listen to the problems related to basic amenities.

“Every day, in one part of your assembly constituency, go door to door, meet your constituents and present to them a report of the Delhi government’s work, and resolve people’s complaints if they report any problems,” Kejriwal told the MLAs. AAP’s Delhi convenor and cabinet minister Gopal Rai, who was also present in the meeting, said a team will be formed by the state unit to monitor the programme.

“A team will be constituted at each ‘Vidhan Sabha’ to track the progress on a local level. A team of volunteers associated with the Delhi unit of the party will be appointed for day-to-day tracking of the various AAP MLAs in the city,” the party said in a statement. The team will prepare a report of the programme which will be sent to the chief minister every day. On the basis of the report the future strategy for the programme will be revised

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 04:59 IST