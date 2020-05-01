e-paper
CM discusses technology use and provisional degrees with universities

delhi Updated: May 01, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
The Delhi government has asked all state-run universities to proactively use technology to minimise academic loss due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday held a review meeting with the vice-chancellors (VCs) of seven universities, including Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Ambedkar University and National Law University, through video conferencing. The director of IIIT was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Kejriwal and Sisodia discussed three key issues — pending exams, admission for the next session and placements of final-year students — with the VCs.

