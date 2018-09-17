Commuters on Delhi Metro’s Airport line can scan QR codes to pay for rides

Metro commuters using the Airport Express Line will no longer have to stand in queues to buy tokens or worry about recharging their Metro cards. All they have to do is scan a Quick Response (QR) code on their phones at the automatic fare collection gates and proceed for the journey.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday launched a QR code-based ticketing facility for commuters using the Airport Express Line. QR codes are a machine-readable two dimensional barcode, comprising an array of black and white squares, and used for storing URLs and other information.

“This system of QR code-based ticketing through smart phones will enable passengers to purchase tickets using the ‘Ridlr’ mobile application without physically coming to the Metro station,” the DMRC said.

Metro officials said the system will be tested on this line and might be applied to the entire Metro system in the future if the response is good.

The Ridlr app is available for download in both Android and iOS. In the app, users can register their mobile number and email ID and buy QR tickets by selecting the starting point, the destination station and the number of passengers who will travel. At a time, a maximum of six tickets can be purchased.

“Once the journey details are entered, users can pay the required fare using debit or credit cards. They can also use the netbanking facility. Following a notification confirming their request, the app will display the QR code for the journey,” the statement added.

At exit gates, passengers will have to tap their QR codes on the panel again to end their journey. The QR code will automatically expire at the end of the day.

“The sale of the QR code tickets will begin on the mobile app starting 4 am every day and will be facility will be available till 10 minutes before the last advertised train time,” the official said on Sunday.

