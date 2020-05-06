Confusion prevails over reopening non-essential industrial pockets

delhi

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:54 IST

Days after the Delhi government decided to allow industrial areas and construction sites to resume work, confusion still prevailed in several industrial pockets over the opening of units dealing in non-essential goods. While only 30%-35% factory units opened on Wednesday, construction work started at some of the major government project sites, officials said.

Delhi industries minister Satyendar Jain, however, clarified that all types of industries that have access control mechanisms can reopen. Jain was addressing representatives of around 80 industrial associations at a video conference on Wednesday afternoon.

An access control mechanism regulates the entry and exit of workers/employees in an industrial area/compound. The entry/exit points are required to be manned with records of employees entering the premises. This also includes thermal screening at the entry itself.

Following the union home ministry’s order on allowing relaxations amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Delhi government had, on Sunday, decided to allow industrial estates and townships to open, given that they ensure access control mechanism at entry/exit points and practice social distancing at work. Construction activities are allowed only where workers are available on site.

However, till Wednesday afternoon only two districts—north and south-west—had issued standard operating guidelines while officials in other districts said they would be issuing similar orders within 24 hours.

The guidelines included ensuring access control mechanisms, thermal screening, all workers downloading the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones, frequent washing of hands, and the provision of food on-site. The guidelines also stated that workers will not be allowed to share food/utensils and asked employers to arrange transport for workers coming from afar.

Industry owners in some major hubs, including Udyog Nagar, Peeragadhi and Mundka, said they would keep their units shut till the time they received clear orders on the reopening of industries dealing in non-essential goods.

“The union government’s order clearly states that only certain industries dealing in essentials are permitted to reopen. The industrial area was shut even today (Wednesday). We will open only once we get clear guidelines, as we don’t want to get into trouble later,” Ashok Gupta, president, Udyog Nagar Industrial Association, said. The units here mainly manufacture footwear and engineering goods.

Delhi has 28 notified industrial areas; at least 23 such areas are notified under the umbrella of redevelopment and do not necessarily have access control mechanisms. According to Brijesh Goyal, convenor, Aam Aadmi Party’s trade and industry wing, around 6 lakh labourers of the estimated 10 lakh employed in industrial areas across the city are present in the city while the remaining left for their home towns soon after the lockdown was announced.

Goyal, who had organised the meeting with Jain, said that there were complaints from some factory owners that a few local authorities had not issued clear guidelines on the provision of essential and non-essential services. Besides, he added that there were also complaints about the district authorities adding several points to the guidelines that are not mentioned in the MHA order.

“The minister has clearly said that all kinds of industries in all areas with access control can reopen, irrespective of being essential or non-essential. He has asked all district authorities to issue clear guidelines so that industries can start work. Besides, he also said that the government will get measures not stated in the MHA order removed from the district magistrates’ orders,” Goyal said.

Concerning downloading the Aarogya Setu app, he said that 80% of the workers do not have android phones. Also, in industrial areas like Libaspur-Samaypur Badli, which are notified under redevelopment, installing gates with access control mechanisms is a major concern before they can open the units.

“We do not have any entry-exit gate. We have set a meeting with the local MLA and the area sub-divisional magistrate to allow us to reopen units dealing in iron and other materials required to install gates. It will take us at least 15 days before we can start work,” Alok Kansil, vice-president, Libaspur Industrial Welfare Association, said.

Industry owners also said that there is little demand for non-essential goods and urged the government to reopen a few markets with limited staff so that there are takers for the goods that are being manufactured.

At construction sites

The public works department (PWD) on Wednesday started construction work at three major infrastructure project sites— a 1.2 km-long tunnel between Mathura Road and the Ring Road, Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and the Seelampur and Shastri Park flyovers.

According to estimates by construction agencies, around 450 workers are available at the tunnel construction site near Bhairon Marg, nearly 100 are available at the Shastri Park and Seelampur flyover sites in north-east Delhi, approximately 200 are at Barapullah Phase-3 project site near Sarai Kale Khan and Yamuna Basin near Mayur Vihar-1 while around 150 workers are available at the construction site of Benito-Juarez Road underpass in south Delhi.

Construction agencies also said that 300 labourers are staying at the Netaji Nagar Redevelopment Project construction site, around 400 labourers each are present at the construction sites of a Central Reserve Police Force building and a National Investigation Agency building in Satbari area, Chattarpur. Besides, around 3,500 labourers are staying at different Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) construction sites across the city.

“Presently, the DMRC has about 3,500 workers across five or six different sites in the city including actual work sites as well as casting yards for Phase-4 projects. All contractors have been instructed to get the Aarogya Setu app installed on the phones of all on-site personnel, including workers and engineers. All workers are being sensitised about precautionary guidelines during the tool workshops. Displays with the necessary information regarding social distancing are being installed at the sites. Masks, sanitiser and thermal scanners are being made available at the sites as well,” Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said.

“All guidelines are being followed in letter and spirit. The construction work has begun after thoroughly disinfecting work sites and equipment. We are taking all measures to check the spread of the virus and ensure social distancing. Foot-operated hand wash dispensers and washbasins along with sanitiser have been made available at the project sites where construction has begun,” PWD engineer-in-chief PK Vats said.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC)-India Limited is helming around 15 projects in Delhi which include ITPO-Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, IIT Delhi, East Kidwai Nagar, Vanijya Bhawan, etc.

“Today, work at almost all the sites is taking place with the available workforce. Some of these major projects include East Kidwai Nagar, Nauroji Nagar WTC, Vanijya Bhawan, IIT Delhi, WHO works, NIA Maidangarhi, NIDM works, etc. As far as safety precautions at worksites are concerned, we are providing masks and sanitiser to all labourers and ensuring social distancing. The NBCC also makes it sure that all contractors download the Aarogya Setu app, as also the workers who have smartphones,” PK Gupta, chairman and managing director of NBCC, said.

Meanwhile, PWD officials said that downloading the Aarogya Setu app is not compulsory for construction workers. Those who have smartphones can download the app but those without it can continue working.

“Many of the construction workers do not have smartphones. We are already facing a workforce scarcity at construction sites so we cannot make it compulsory for only those labourers who download the app to work,” a PWD official said, requesting anonymity.