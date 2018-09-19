Congress claims its campaign against sealing rattled BJP

The Congress’ Delhi leadership on Tuesday lashed out at state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari for breaking the seal of a house in Gokulpur village. Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said Tiwari had suddenly “woken up” after the Congress initiated the movement against “illegal” sealing in Delhi.

Lovely alleged that the Aam AadmiParty (AAP) was also “hand-in-glove with the BJP” and that both parties were allegedly make efforts to scuttle the Congress’ successful campaign against sealing in Delhi.

“The AAP is rattled with the overwhelming support received by the Delhi Congress’ (campaign against sealing) ‘Nyay Yudh’ from people. Both the BJP-led Central government and the AAP government in Delhi have failed to come out with a legal solution to stop the illegal sealing. Instead, they are indulging in seal-breaking dramas to spoil the situation,” he said addressing a press conference in which former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf, chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee, and MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present.

“The Congress has been saying all through that the municipal corporations in Delhi are hubs of corruption. Now, Tiwari has admitted that the MCDs are deep in corruption. We urged the Centre and Delhi lieutenant governor to immediately dissolve the corrupt MCDs. Tiwari should also recommend their dissolution,” Lovely said.

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Yusuf claimed as the BJP and AAP leaders had “lost confidence” in their respective governments and parties, they took to such “sealing-breaking drama”. “Tiwari and AAP leaders should tell the people of Delhi whether they have really lost faith in their governments. The Congress initiated the ‘Nyay Yudh’ not to break seals, but to make laws that provide relief to people. People affected by the sealing action are supporting Congress, which has rattled them,” Yusuf said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 01:48 IST