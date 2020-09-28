e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Cop saves man from armed attackers in Delhi’s Anand Parbat

Cop saves man from armed attackers in Delhi’s Anand Parbat

The attack took place around 9.30pm on Saturday when Gaurav and his friend Prem Sagar visited a dhaba in Anand Parbat’s Nayi Basti for dinner.

delhi Updated: Sep 28, 2020 06:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Delhi Police constable stands on vigil at Anand Vihar.
A Delhi Police constable stands on vigil at Anand Vihar.(Ravi Choudhary/HT File Photo )
         

A 32-year-old man escaped an attack when a group of at least five men armed with a knife, sticks and cooking utensils was thwarted by a policeman carrying just a lathi in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday night, police said.

The attack and the subsequent intervention by the policeman, head constable Damodar, was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood.

The victim, Gaurav, sustained stab wounds to his head and other body parts, but he was out of danger, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The attack took place around 9.30pm on Saturday when Gaurav and his friend Prem Sagar visited a dhaba in Anand Parbat’s Nayi Basti for dinner.

“Since the service was slow, it led to an argument between the two friends and the dhaba owners. The two men decided to leave the dhaba, but they were attacked from behind,” the DCP said.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
Farmers to intensify stir; Punjab CM to stage sit-in protest today
Farmers to intensify stir; Punjab CM to stage sit-in protest today
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Unused rural funds hint migrants may be back at work in cities
Unused rural funds hint migrants may be back at work in cities
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
India Inc explores options to acquire companies abroad
India Inc explores options to acquire companies abroad
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In